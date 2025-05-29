Ali Hamedani
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Diplomacy Abroad, Disobedience at Home: Inside Iran’s Truck Drivers’ Strike
As Iranian officials pursue high-stakes negotiations with the West, a massive truck drivers’ strike has quietly brought the country’s economy to a…
May 29, 2025
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Ali Hamedani
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February 2025
Is this the end of the Islamic Republic? If so, how?
As Iran plunges further into economic and political chaos, one question remains: How much longer can the regime hold on?
Feb 24, 2025
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Ali Hamedani
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December 2024
Why the late Shah Remains Central to Iran's Political Debate?
For many Iranians, the Shah is more than just a toppled monarch; he symbolises a time of potential and progress.
Dec 29, 2024
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Ali Hamedani
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The Break of Ayatollahs’ Axis: Will Iran Be Next?
Two Irans: One Backing the Axis of Resistance, One Fighting to Break Free
Dec 13, 2024
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Ali Hamedani
13
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Modern Slavery: Afghan Refugees Exploited by Iran in Assad’s War
How Iran Turned Afghan Refugees into Tools of War in Syria
Dec 11, 2024
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Ali Hamedani
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Ghosted by Bashar al-Assad Assad: Tehran’s “Sugar Daddy Blues”
Tehran is still in shock after Assad’s betrayal, left to grapple with a $50 billion heartbreak.
Dec 9, 2024
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Ali Hamedani
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This is Ali Hamedani.
Dec 5, 2024
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Ali Hamedani
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