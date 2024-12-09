Ali Hamedani

Ali Hamedani

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J Price in London's avatar
J Price in London
Dec 11, 2024

Reading this article brought me joy... hehehe. Feel the burn Khamenei. Feel the burn.

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Stony Stevenson's avatar
Stony Stevenson
Dec 10, 2024

Thanks, this was very informative.

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