Ali Hamedani

Ali Hamedani

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Uncovering stories that fly under the radar but hit with lasting impact. My focus? Politics and social affairs on a global stage, with a sharp lens on the shadows of restrictive regimes. Think Iran, Afghanistan, North Korea—who’s next?

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Subscribe to Ali Hamedani

Uncovering stories that fly under the radar but hit with lasting impact. My focus? Politics and social affairs on a global stage, with a sharp lens on the shadows of restrictive regimes. Think Iran, Afghanistan, North Korea—who’s next?

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